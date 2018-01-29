1 dead, 1 injured in single-vehicle crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A Simpsonville woman died after her vehicle crashed into a tree on Faris Road in Greenville on Monday.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the driver of the single-vehicle crash as Donna Fisher, 72.

The crash reportedly happened just before 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of West Faris Road.

Fisher’s vehicle reportedly went off the right side of the road and hit two trees.

Greenville Co. EMS crews responded to the scene and treated Fisher.

She was then taken to Greenville Memorial where she died a short time later.

According to the coroner’s office news release, Fisher died from blunt force trauma. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 64-year-old passenger, also from Simpsonville, was injured in the crash and was taken to Greenville Memorial.

The crash is being investigated by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.