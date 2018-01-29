3rd suspect arrested in NC bank robbery, shootout

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) – A third suspect in a North Carolina bank robbery and shootout with police has been arrested, leaving just one suspect at large.

A release from the Federal Bureau of Investigation says 26-year-old Daquan Pridgen was arrested Sunday afternoon in connection with the Jan. 23 robbery of a Lumberton bank. Police say four men had exchanged gunfire with officers before fleeing.

News outlets report police still are looking for 26-year-old Demetris “Boo Boo” Sean Robinson.

Authorities arrested 29-year-old Jeramie Ross Vaughn and 27-year-old Rashad Donavan Young on Thursday. Both were charged with multiple offenses, including robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping.

Pridgen was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center.

It’s unclear whether the detained men have lawyers.

The FBI said in a news release that the suspects have “displayed extreme towards law enforcement” and are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Robinson is asked to call 911.

–WSPA contributed to this report.