7 arrested in drug operation in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Two heroin and methamphetamine traffickers, as well as five others were arrested on Friday during an operation by the Buncombe Co. Anti-Crime Task Force, the Buncome Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security.

According to a news release from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Augustine Manuel Vega and James Mark Russell, both of Asheville, were both arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in heroin, two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule I Controlled Substance, one count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, one count of felony possession of marijuana, one count of maintaining a dwelling for use, storage, or sale of controlled substances and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Vega was being held on an $800,000 bond and Russell was being held on an $825,000 bond. Both remain in custody at this time.

Robert Preston Clark, of Asheville, was arrested and charged with one counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, one count of possession of heroin, one count of maintaining a dwelling for use, storage, or sale of controlled substances, one count of possession of marijuana and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was being held on $18,000 bond and remains in custody.

James Edward Norton, of Asheville, was arrested and charged with one count of obtaining property by false pretenses and one count of misdemeanor probation violation.

He was being held on $8,000 bond and remains in custody.

Thea Renee Crisp, of Asheville, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and non-payment of child support.

Crisp was being held on $770 cash and remains in custody.

Justin Allen Owenby, of Asheville, was arrested and charged with simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana possession.

He was being held on $1,000 bond.

Courtney Nicole Flynn, of Leicester, was arrested and charged with possession of heroin and two counts of possession of marijuana.

Flynn was being held on $5,000 bond.

Avery County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the operation.

Anyone with information about individuals selling illegal drugs is asked to call the Buncombe County Anti-Crime Task Force at 828-232-1580 or call Crime Stoppers at 828-250-5050.