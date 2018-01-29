Car hits vet clinic in Columbus, NC

COLUMBUS, NC (WSPA) – A customer hit the Bonnie Brae Veterinary Hospital in Columbus, NC, according to witnesses.

It happened around 10 a.m. Monday morning.

Witnesses say the customer accidentally hit the gas and slammed into the building, breaking a window and knocking bricks off the foundation.

It also damaged at least one office.

“My associate, a book shelf fell on her head. We had two dogs in the room they were kind of trapped under and got out. It was a loud bang. It was jolting,” according to Jessica Thompson, the Practice Manager.

No animals or people were hurt.

The driver was also OK.