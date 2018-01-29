Community leaders want change in condemnation process

Greenville County community leaders have spent the past week finding homes for the 100 people who were displaced after the Economy Inn was closed.

Last Wednesday Greenville County condemned the motel after there were dozens of serious violations found. Residents were given 24 hours to leave the motel. Many tell 7 News they didn’t receive a full rent refund when forced out.

7 News learned that the owners of the Economy Inn also own the Superlodge in Spartanburg. The owners created two LLC’s R&N Hospitality and RN management. They share the same registered agent and the same address for the business, which is the address for the Village Inn in Spartanburg.

Community leaders say they should have been notified sooner and given additional time to find permanent housing for the displaced residents.

Economy Inn is in District 25, represented by councilman Ennis Fant. Fant states that he hears the concerns of the community and is working on a solution to present to council. That solution would include mandatory yearly checks for motels by code enforcement. Fant says he also wants to create new definitions for the hotel world that would differentiate motels, hotels, and extended stay motels.