In Spartanburg, you can now create your own custom ice cream sandwich at the brand new shop “Rocky Moo Handcrafted Ice Cream Sandwiches.” Diners can choose between several varieties of freshly made brownies or cookies, a scoop of one of eleven ice cream flavors, two toppings and a syrup to create their handcrafted ice cream sandwich. Jennifer Martin has a look at what kind of flavors are on the menu.

