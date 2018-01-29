Former Clemson player recalls Super Bowl wins

Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (WCBD) – We are less than a week away from the big game. The New England Patriots will play the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday night to see who will take home Super Bowl LII.

This time of year takes Jim Stuckey back to when he played for the San Francisco 49ers from 1980 to 1986. In his time on the field, Stuckey would walk away with two rings.

“If you get there you better sure win it because you never know when you’ll get back,” said Stuckey.

The Clemson University graduate and former football player didn’t know he would go on to play for a team that would win the Super Bowl.

“Everyone forgot to tell us that we were not supposed to be good,” said Stuckey

During the NFC Championship game in 1981 against the Dallas Cowboys, Stuckey recovered a fumble with 30 seconds left in the game. It led his team to Super Bowl XVI.

“To go on that field and have a city embrace you and want you to do well, was a wonderful, wonderful feeling. It was an incredible, incredible feeling of accomplishment as a team,” said Stuckey.

Stuckey won his first Super Bowl in his second year as a professional football player in the National Football League. After retiring in 1986, he moved to Charleston and now watches football as a fan.

He says he doesn’t wear the rings very much unless he’s going to a function.

“They’re big, they’re gaudy, they’re even huge now. This looks like a starter kit to the ones today,” Stuckey said.