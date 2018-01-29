Mom of toddler found wandering streets in Easley located

EASLEY, SC (WSPA) – Easley Police Department officials confirmed through social media that the mother of the toddler found wandering the area of Ross Avenue and Preston Street Monday morning has been located.

According to a Facebook post from the police department, officers are talking with the child’s mother now.

“Thank you for all the help from our followers. Due to it being very early in the investigation we can not release any further at this time,” from the EPD’s Facebook post.

The child pictured was found in the area of Ross Avenue and Preston Street around 11:30 a.m.

The child, believed to be around 2 years old, was found wearing a black and red dress with white tights.

Below is the initial Facebook post by the police department: