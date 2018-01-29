Help police find suspect in Lavonia business robbery

LAVONIA, GA (WSPA) – Lavonia Police Department investigators are searching for a suspect who reportedly robbed a business Monday morning.

According to a police department news release, the suspect went into Downtown Beverage store around 9 a.m. in a one-piece black jumpsuit and a full face motorcycle helmet.

The suspect then demanded money from the clerk while forcing the clerk to the floor.

According to police, the suspect motioned with his arm in an attempt to make the clerk believe he was armed.

The suspect was able to grab a large amount of cash from the register and then ran from the store.

Surveillance video captured the suspect coming from the back of the store and then running in the same direction after taking the money.

“Without disclosing details that could possibly hinder the investigation, we are confident that the suspect fled the area after the robbery and we do have a prime suspect,” according to the release.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Lavonia Police Department 706-356-4848.