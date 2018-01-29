Income tax season begins Monday

Related Coverage United Way offering free tax prep services to those who qualify

(WSPA) — Another year, another tax return…

The IRS will begin accepting 2017 tax returns on Monday, Jan. 29.

While you have until April 17 to file your taxes, officials recommend you don’t wait to file returns.

The S.C. Department of Revenue (SCDOR) says filing taxes online is the most efficient way to file taxes. They say it’s also the safest since electronic filing helps prevent tax fraud.

SCDOR has launched an online feature to check a tax refund status or make payments at https://dor.sc.gov/mydorway.

Those who qualify can get help preparing their taxes at no cost.

Impact America offers free certified income tax preparations at no charge to households with children earning up to $54,000, as well as those without children earning up to $20,000.

United Way of the Piedmont is also helping people prepare taxes online at several locations through Vita. Trained volunteers are available to help if a total family household income is $66,000 or less. Click or tap here for more information.

Eligibile South Carolina taxpayers can file taxes electronically free through the Free File Alliance. Click or tap here for details.