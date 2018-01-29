Woman charged in crash that killed Inman teacher

Related Coverage Teacher killed while cycling in Inman

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — An Inman woman has been charged with reckless homicide in a crash that claimed a teacher’s life.

Jeffrey Gordon Pierce was killed in July when he was hit by a car while cycling in Inman. The 53-year-old husband and father of two taught at Inman Intermediate School.

Six months after the fatal crash, troopers have made an arrest.

Heather Renee Hall, 32, of Inman has been charged with reckless homicide.

An arrest warrant states Hall ran into the back of a bicycle, fatally injuring the victim.

The crash happened on the morning of July 11 on New Cut Road near Runion Road.

A witness told troopers that Hall appeared to be using a phone and speeding when she struck Pierce’s bike, according to a report. Investigators determined that Pierce was driving 62 miles per hour – almost 20 miles above the posted 45 mph speed limit, the report states.

Hall’s vehicle reportedly stopped about 300 feet from the area of the crash.

Hall was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on Sunday, according to jail records.