Lawsuit filed over EMS contract in Cherokee Co.

Mary Black Gaffney has filed a lawsuit against Cherokee County over a contract regarding EMS services.

Cherokee County Council received a letter from hospital CEO Joshua Self in December, stating that the hospital was severely losing money by running the EMS system for the county. The letter went on to state that Mary Black Gaffney would no longer be providing EMS service for free starting March 1st, 2018.

Cherokee County sold their county run hospital in 1984 to National Medical Enterprises. With that sale came a contract that EMS services would be taken over and run by the new hospital owners, the contract had no termination date, according to county leaders.

To read that contract, click here: 1984 agreement

In 1987 National Medical Enterprises sold the new hospital they constructed to Gaffney Health Medical Associates. In 1988 the county entered into a new agreement that HMA would be bound by all of the terms and conditions that the county made with National Medical Enterprises.

To read that contract, click here: 1988 Contract

Mary Black Gaffney took over the hospital system in 2015.

The Hospital System states that they are losing $200,000 a month and that they must take certain measures to stay financially viable.

The lawsuit states that under section 19 of the 1988 agreement that the new owners were only required to provide services one year after purchase, meaning the obligation expired in 1989. The lawsuit goes on to state that the contracts do not provide a statement that directly expresses a term of the contract, and therefore they are subject to termination under reasonable notice.

Cherokee County Council Chair Tim Spencer told 7 News last week that the County was also looking at legal routes. If the County is forced to take over EMS, Spencer states they will have to raise the millage rate for households to afford the service. Per the required ratio for population size, Cherokee County would need at least 5 ambulances, which will cost the county $1.5 million. The raised mills would cover that cost.

Council has a meeting on February 5th, they plan to discuss the future for EMS service in the county.

To read the lawsuit, click here: EMS lawsuit