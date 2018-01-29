Man accused of embezzling money from Inman Mills for 5 years

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A Boiling Springs man has been arrested on charges related to the embezzlement of an area business.

Thomas Brandon Crowe was charged with breach/breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value at $10,000 or more after he allegedly received funds from Diamond Enterprise through fraudulent means from March 14, 2013.

According to the affidavit, Crowe reportedly ordered the shipping clerk for Inman Mills to make fake invoices to order parts for Inman Mills.

The parts were never received, but Crowe reportedly received funds from Diamond Enterprise as a kick back.

According to an incident report, the president of the plant called the sheriff’s office and reported that an employee — Thomas Crowe — had been creating fake purchase orders for a vendor the plant uses and never received a product.

The president said the fake purchase orders had been going on for around five years.