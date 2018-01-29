Man accused of kicking in door, hitting woman in Chesnee

CHESNEE, SC (WSPA) – A man is accused of kicking in a woman’s door, stealing items and hitting her, according to Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they responded to the 100 block of Hub Greer Rd. on 1/28 around 1:54 p.m.

The victim said a man she used to live with came over to her home and kicked in the door.

She said Brad Keaton High, 52, began demanding money and items from her.

She refused and High ran into her bedroom and then came back and punched her in the nose, according to the report.

High went back to the bedroom and stole items and put them in a pillow case, according to the victim.

She said High then came at her again and punched her in the back of the head before he left.

Deputies say they saw a minor abrasion to the victim’s nose and cheek.

Another person in the home said he heard a commotion in the front room and came out to see what appeared to be High hitting her.

The witness said he heard High say the victim cut him with a knife.

Deputies went to a home on Will Landrum Rd. to talk to High.

A person in that home answered the door and they saw High run to the back of the residence.

Deputies tried to talk to High, but he had locked himself in a bedroom and would not talk, according to the report. Deputies then left the scene.

High later made contact with the deputies and said he never put a hand on the victim.

When deputies asked if he had kicked in the door or stole items, High said he did and he did it because he needed to get her to listen to him, according to the report.

High told deputies he would get the items back to the victim.

He also said the victim hit him with a baseball bat and bit his arm.

High was arrested. and warrants were issued for Burglary 1st Degree, Common law robbery and Domestic Violence 2nd Degree.

He was taken to the hospital for his injuries he got during the incident with the victim.