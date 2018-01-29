Man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death in Honea Path

HONEA PATH, SC (WSPA) – A man is accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death.

Abbeville County deputies say it happened around 7 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 100 block of Cathy Lane in Honea Path.

Deputies said in a news release that the suspect, Kenneth Yarbrough, 56, was found inside the home covered in blood after his mother called 911 to report he stabbed his girlfriend. Deputies arrested Yarbrough at the scene.

The victim was in the hallway in a wheelchair with multiple stab wounds to her upper chest.

The coroner identified the victim as 54-year-old Patricia Gayle Todd.

Authorities say Todd died at the scene.

Deputies say Yarbrough has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He’s jailed at the Abbeville County Detention Center without bond as of Monday morning.

According to a SLED background check, Yarbrough was convicted of criminal domestic violence in May 1994 and again in May 2009.