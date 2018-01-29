Man gets 32 years for part in shooting at Easley bowling alley

Related Coverage Man gets 20 years for part in Easley bowling alley shooting

PICKENS, SC (WSPA) – A man was sentenced last week for his part in a 2016 deadly shooting of a teen at the Tri-City bowling alley in Easley.

According to a solicitor’s office news release, Albert Lavern Taylor, 24, pleaded guilty to murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and was sentenced to 32 years in prison.

On Feb. 17, 2016, Taylor, two men and one juvenile, went to Tri-City Lanes in Easley. An argument occurred and Taylor reportedly shot Kejuan Mitchell Brown, 17.

Brown later died from a single gunshot to the chest.

Witnesses said four people — later identified as Taylor, Jamari Trayvar Fair, Dennis Exell Gibbs, and a 15-year-old — were seen getting into a vehicle and driving away after the shooting.

Pickens County Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to locate the vehicle at a gas station and the all four people were arrested and charged with murder.

We reported earlier that Fair pleaded guilty on Dec. 13 to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and was sentenced to 20 years.

Fair was ordered to serve 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.