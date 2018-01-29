Man gets life in prison for part in multi-state drug conspiracy

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole Monday following his involvement in a multi-state drug conspiracy.

According to a federal court news release, Antonio Crawley, 40, was also given a money judgment of around $231,000.

In his trial, evidence showed that Crawley participated in the drug conspiracy beginning in 2003.

According to the release, the conspiracy operated in South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Texas and Louisiana.

Testimony from witnesses revealed that members of the drug conspiracy distributed in excess of 100 kilograms of cocaine, more than 1,000 pounds of marijuana and in excess of 5 kilograms of crack cocaine.

According to the release, Crawley operated primarily in Anderson County as a local distributor, and evidence showed he used several sources of supply for cocaine from Atlanta, Georgia and the Upstate of South Carolina.

Crawley reportedly took part in the conspiracy for about nine years.

Remote surveillance, wiretaps, confidential sources and other techniques were used to charge in excess of 20 people in the case, and Crawley and Eric Scott were the only two who went to trial.

Law enforcement reportedly seized $1.5 million in currency, over 5 kilograms of cocaine, marijuana and crack cocaine, as well as several firearms.