LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA)–The Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly wreck involving a moped.

According to troopers, the wreck happened at 10:35pm Sunday on US 25 near Maddox Bridge Road in Laurens County. Troopers say a car rear-ended the moped. The moped driver was not wearing a helmet and died.

The coroner hasn’t released the driver’s name.

The driver of the car had minor injuries.