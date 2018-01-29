NC man sent partially nude photo of girl to 13-year-old boy say deputies

MARION, NC (WSPA) – A man is under arrest in western North Carolina after deputies say he sent a photo of a partially nude girl to a 13-year-old boy.

Timothy Allen Davidson, 31, of Marion was charged with disseminating obscene material to a minor by the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest was announced Monday.

Investigators say in December, the guardian of the teenager came to the sheriff’s office and presented “an obscene picture” of a partially nude girl that was found on the boy’s Facebook Messenger.

A McDowell County Sheriff’s Office detective says their investigation found Davidson sent the photo.