Charges upgraded in neglect death of Seneca woman

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A Seneca man faces upgraded charges of abuse and neglect following the death of an elderly woman earlier this month.

According to a sheriff’s office news release last month, Mack Adams Gaines, 57, was charged with neglect of a vulnerable adult.

An Oconee County deputy responded to Oconee Memorial Hospital on Dec. 18, 2017 at the request of paramedics in reference to a possible case of elder abuse involving a 92-year-old woman.

According the release, the elderly woman had been lying in the floor of her home since Dec. 15.

The case was then turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division of the sheriff’s office and an investigation revealed that Mack Gaines knew the victim — later identified as Alma Louise Gaines, 92, also of Seneca — was lying on the floor, but did not help her.

Mack Gaines was released on $20,000 bond on Dec. 21, 2017.

Alma Gaines had died on Jan. 17 and investigators later determined that she died as the result of neglect. A warrant charging Mack Gaines with abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death was obtained by deputies.

Sheriff’s office officials said Mack Gaines remains in custody at the detention center and was denied bond. He was scheduled for a bond hearing before a Circuit Court Judge.

According to a news release from the coroner’s office, Alma Louise Gaines, 92, of Seneca, died on Jan. 17 at the Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca, and her death was being classified as a homicide.

Gaines was admitted to Oconee Memorial Hospital on Dec. 18, 2017 after she reportedly fell at her home several days earlier.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Department was notified and started investigating the case due to the circumstances of Gaines being admitted to the hospital, according the coroner’s office release.

Gaines was later transferred to hospice care on Dec. 27, 2017.

An autopsy was performed on Jan. 18 following her death on Jan. 17.

The results of the autopsy revealed Gaines died from medical complications secondary to her fall and neglect by a family member in providing her assistance.

An investigation into the case is ongoing at this time.