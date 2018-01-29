Sierra Nevada taproom shutdown temporarily after fire

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Sierra Nevada’s Mills River Taproom was shutdown Monday morning following a fire.

According to Mills River Fire Department officials, they received the call about the fire at the taproom, located at 100 Sierra Nevada Way, Mills River, NC — just after 10 a.m.

Fire officials said the fire started from a creosote buildup in the chimney pipes that run from the wood burning cooking ovens to the roof.

An air handler unit on the roof, which helps with removing smoke from the chimney, and the chimney pipes — valued to be around $100,000 — were damaged in the fire.

No injuries were reported in the fire, but the facility will be shut down until Tuesday.

Sierra Nevada posted about the fire on their Facebook page Monday afternoon saying:

Folks, today (Monday) our Mills River Taproom experienced a minor kitchen fire before opening. There were no injuries, and the fire was quickly extinguished. Due to an abundance of caution, the Taproom will remain closed for the remainder of the day for a thorough inspection and cleaning. We expect the Taproom to resume normal business hours on Tuesday, January 30. Brewery Tours and the Gift Shop will remain open on Monday. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding. Can’t wait to see you all soon.”