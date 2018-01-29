Significant ash falls near erupting Philippine volcano

LEGAZPI, Philippines (AP) — A significant amount of ash has fallen on towns near the Philippines’ most active volcano after energetic eruptions of lava from the crater.

Mount Mayon in northeastern Albay province has been erupting more than two weeks, and 84,000 people who fled are staying in schools and other crowded shelters.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said one large lava eruption lasted more than an hour and a half late Monday. The ash plume reached 1.5 kilometers (.9 miles) above the crater and caused significant ashfall in the towns of Camalig and Guinobatan.

The government has raised the possibility of creating a permanent “no man’s land” around Mayon, a complicated proposal that would affect thousands.

Provincial leaders say disaster funds are running low and supplies like facemasks will be depleted.