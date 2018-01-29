Spartanburg officers search for missing man

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police Department investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

According to the police department’s Facebook post, investigators are searching for Joseph McCray.

McCray, who is homeless and frequents the north side of town, has reportedly been missing since Dec. 11, 2017.

Police said they will be reaching out to area shelters and The Soup Kitchen.

Anyone with information about McCray’s whereabouts is asked to call Inv. Tapp with information at 864-596-2847 or call the tip line at 864-573-0000.

Tips can also be sent to police by private messaging the SPD’s Facebook page.

