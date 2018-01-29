VTech recalls 280,000 baby rattles due to choking hazard

(WCMH) – VTech has recalled 280,000 baby rattles and 37,000 play mobiles due to choking and injury hazards.

VTech has received five reports of the ears breaking off the Shake and Sing Elephant rattle with model number 80-184800. The broken ears pose a choking hazard. No injuries have been reported.

The rattle has a purple elephant with yellow and blue ears at one end and a black and white plastic teething ring at the other end. VTech is stamped on the elephant. The rattle is about seven inches long and the number 1848 is printed on the back of the rattle adjacent to the battery door. The rattle sings when a button is switched on.

The rattles were sold at Walmart, Kmart, Meijer, Mills Fleet Farm, Seventh Avenue, and online at Amazon.com and zulily.com from November 2015 through November 2017 for about $8.

For more information, call VTech at 800-521-2010 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday. You can also go online at vtechkids.com and click on Support for more information or register online at https://www.vtechkids.com/support/support_form.