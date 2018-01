What’s Brewing January 29, 2017 - In tonight's What's Brewing, free pizza from "Pizza Hut" during the big game and Chris Rock asks for mobile devices to be locked at his show…

Greenville Singing Telegrams - On the Music Scene tonight, get a singing telegram for the one you love! Charles Hedgepath is here to tell us more!

Glass Fusion Class At Hearts of Clay - Valentine's Day is just 16 days away! and tonight we're talking about making something from the heart with "Hearts of Clay"! Tamara Jones is…

WIN TICKETS to the Professional Bull Riders Tour! - SCENE is giving away 4 tickets to see the Professional Bull Riding show on February 10.

Monster Jam’s “Northern Nightmare” Driver on SCENE - It's the most action-packed live event on four wheels! We are talking about the adrenaline-charged "Monster Jam"!