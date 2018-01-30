600 pound SC man inspires others with weight loss

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Grand Strand native who was once morbidly obese, severely diabetic, and insulin-dependent, is now 200 pounds lighter, off of his diabetes medication and trying to help others live a healthier lifestyle.

Michael Powers, of Big Mike’s Taxi, weighed almost 600 pounds approximately one year ago.

“You hurt from the minute you wake up to when you go to sleep. To me, it’s the slowest form of suicide that you can do to yourself,” Powers said of his obesity. Powers was headed to an all-you-can-eat buffet at a restaurant in the Bi-Lo shopping center on 38th Avenue in Myrtle Beach, when a twist of fate not only changed his lunch plans, but his life.

“I dreamed about the Chinese [food] all night, and I said I’m going to get there early, and the woman showed up and said, ‘You here too soon.’ So I figured I’d walk around, and I walked up here [Title Boxing Club] and they had the doors open. As soon as I hit the heavy bag, I just fell in love with it,” recalls Powers.

Powers kept coming back to Title Boxing Club, and after changing his diet, “I haven’t eaten a carb in over a year. Slice of pizza, french fry, rice, zero,” he dropped 200 lbs in about 14 months.

“He just motivates and encourages everyone. You look at him and you know there are days that he’s in pain and days that he’s struggling, but he still comes and puts in multiple workouts here,” said Title trainer Samantha Beardmore.

Though he admits he’s tempted to give up some days, Powers says his biggest motivation is his 8-year-old daughter.

“She’s the reason why I’m doing this. I had her 10 days for Christmas and on her way home, she about broke my heart. She said, ‘I love my new daddy.’”

Powers currently weighs 387 pounds, but when he picks his daughter up for summer vacation on May 1, he plans to be down to 300.

“I bought myself a little boat and I want to be able to take her out and enjoy it, and be able to jump in and out of it, without having to call the Coast Guard to come get me,” says Powers.

Though he’s driven Big Mike’s Taxi for years, Powers is getting ready to trade his taxi for another set of wheels. He’s planning to open a food truck specializing in fresh, healthy meals.

“It’s time to live my dreams. Don’t ever let nobody tell you that you’re too old, too big, cause you’re not,” declares Powers. “I’m walking proof of that.”