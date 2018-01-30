Community meeting to discuss Kid Venture playground improvements

Anderson County Parks officials are looking for your input and participation to improve a popular kids playground.

There’s a meeting tonight for you to get more info and learn about how you can help decide which improvements will be made to the Kid Venture playground.

Parks officials said the bones of the playground were built in 1999. Over time officials said the park aged and needed to be improved.

Some additions and replacements happened in 2015 but more were needed.

The community and the Parks Department have acquired more than $30,000 from donations to make it possible for repairs to be made.

Now, county park officials want your input to see what should be installed and upgraded at the playground. Officials will discuss the history of the park, the importance of play and ask for suggestions for improvements.

The meeting happens on Jan. 30 from 5-7 p.m. At the Civic Center of Anderson, 3027 Martin Luther King jr. Blvd., Anderson. SC.

If you cannot make the meeting you can send an email to gbrill@andersoncountysc.org or comment on the Anderson County Parks Facebook page.