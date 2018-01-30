Coyote sightings on rise in Upstate; pet owners take caution

(SPARTANBURG COUNTY) – Coyotes are on the prowl and Upstate animal owners are taking precautions to keep their pets and livestock safe.

For Tommy Cocker, hunting is a way of life.

Even now at 80 years old, this experienced outdoorsman is starting to see more coyotes on his hunt.

Tommy recalled one encounter, “so I shot a couple of times in the air and they didn’t pay that any attention. If somebody had been around you would have seen an old man about 70 years old running.”

Some of Cocker’s neighbors in Mauldin said they’re concerned because of recent sightings near their homes.

Officials say coyotes reproduce in late winter and may come into your neighborhood looking for food.

“Coyotes are vicious. They’re killing machines and all they do is kill for food to survive,” Hugh Holliday with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said.

Holiday said although coyotes average about 35 pounds, they’re skilled hunters, frequently going after livestock, new born calves and fawns to survive.

“The late wintertime, they run out of the small game and its slim pickings at that point only will they come up around houses to try to get to additional food. It could be cat and dog food or the animals themselves,” Holliday said.

Which means more close encounters for hunters like Cocker.

Cocker said, “as far as aggressive, I’ve … I doubt if they would ever attack the man.”

Officials said coyotes are usually not aggressive toward humans.

However they will prey on small animals like our precious cats and dogs, so keep them inside – especially at night – along with their food.

One way to stay safe is by trapping the coyote and anyone can do so within 100 yards of their home without needing a license or a permit.

According to Department of Natural Resources, the very best way to catch a coyote is by trapping.

Trapping season for coyotes runs from December 1st to March 1st.