2 churches vandalized in Piedmont, deputies investigating

PIEDMONT, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies are investigating two different incidents of church vandalism that happened on Sunday on Bessie Road in Greenville County.

Joy Fellowship Church was spray painted with a message in Spanish that translates to “We Will Overcome The Devil” and Bessie Road Independent Baptist Church had two of their three iconic wood crosses cut down. But these church communities are not letting this vandal hold them back. One group already put back up the 300 pound crosses and plan to have them looking better than before by church on Sunday.

“Everything happens for a reason. Now we have people come by all day long giving us the thumbs up and that’s in our community what better thing to see in our community than a thumbs up,” said Geoffrey Phillips, Youth Pastor at Bessie Road Independent Baptist Church.

While deputies tell 7News they currently have no direct leads, there is surveillance footage showing a man with a limp carrying a chainsaw to cut down the crosses. If you have any information on either incident, you are asked to call the Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.