Fire contained at Pickens Co. Detention Center

PICKENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies say a fire has been contained at the Pickens County jail.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office announced inmates were not in danger and a fire was contained around 9:25 a.m. Tuesday. The announcement was posted on the department’s Facebook page.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation into the fire is early and more information will be released.

According to the department’s website, the jail holds inmates arrested by Central, Clemson, Clemson University, Easley, Liberty, and Pickens Police Departments. Suspects arrested by state agencies, including the S.C. Highway Patrol and SLED are also held at the jail located on C. David Stone Road.

This is a developing story.