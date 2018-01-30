‘Glee’ star Mark Salling found dead after child porn guilty plea

LOS ANGELES (WFLA) — Former “Glee” star Mark Salling was found dead of an apparent suicide on Tuesday, according to several reports. The actor was 35.

TMZ reports Salling’s body was found near a riverbed in Sunland, a neighborhood where he lived in Los Angeles.

Salling’s death comes just about a month after he pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in federal court.

According to the Associated Press, Salling reached a plea agreement in October and admitted to possessing images of prepubescent children. According to that agreement, a search warrant found more than 50,000 images of child porn on the actor’s computer and a thumb drive.

Salling was set to be sentenced on March 7 and was facing between four and seven years in prison. The actor also would have had to register as a sex offender, pay restitution and abide by residency restrictions, the AP reports.

The 35-year-old was best known for playing Noah “Puck” Puckerman on the television show “Glee.”