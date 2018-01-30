Gov. issues ‘Stand for the Flag Super Bowl Sunday’ proclamation

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Gov. Henry McMaster issued a statewide proclamation Tuesday encouraging all South Carolinians to stand for the playing of the national anthem before the Super Bowl on Sunday.

In a news release, the governor has designated Sunday, Feb. 4 as “Stand for the Flag Super Bowl Sunday.”

“Standing for the national anthem recognizes and honors the sacrifice of generations of men and women who have chosen to serve in the United State Armed Forces,” McMaster said. “I ask that all South Carolinians show the world our state’s resolute commitment to supporting our troops by standing for the national anthem wherever you watch the Super Bowl with your loved ones this Sunday.”

According the release, the governor’s proclamation recognizes the fact that the state has the tenth highest active duty military population, along with the ninth highest military retiree population.

