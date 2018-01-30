Man found dead in Abbeville yard ID’d by coroner; suspect charged

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A 53-year-old man who was found dead in the yard of an Abbeville home Monday night was identified by the coroner’s office Tuesday.

According to the Abbeville County Coroner’s Office, Gary Lyn Trimnal, of Abbeville, was found in a yard at a home on Mount Carmel Road just before 10:30 p.m.

According to an Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office news release, Trimnal got into a fight with Jason Thomas Stroud, also of Abbeville, Trimnal died from his injuries in the fight.

Deputies said when they arrived on scene, they found Trimnal lying in the yard unresponsive and said he reportedly had swelling on the left side of his face and was deceased.

An autopsy was performed Tuesday morning and it showed that Trimnal died from blunt force trauma.

Trimnal’s death has been ruled a homicide by the coroner’s office.

Stroud was arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter.

He was taken to the Abbeville County Detention Center, where he is awaiting a bond hearing.