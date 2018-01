GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – A man, who appears to have been dead for months, was found hanged in a wooded area in Gaffney, according to Cherokee Co. Coroner Dennis Fowler.

The body was discovered by a passerby near the intersection of Indian Hill and Leadmine Streets around 8:15 a.m. on Jan. 30.

Fowler said clothing and other means will be used to try to identify the man.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Fowler said missing person files are being reviewed to help with the identification process.