Marijuana grow found during search, man arrested in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – A Hendersonville man was arrested last week on several drug charges following a drug investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Direct Enforcement Team (DET).

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Salisburg Road in Hendersonville,NC and during the search detectives found an operational indoor marijuana grow operation.

The grow operation was dismantled and detectives seized around 347 grams of marijuana, approximately 2.7 grams of extracted THC resin, an quantity of methamphetamine, several drug paraphernalia items and six firearms, including an assault rifle and shotgun.

Two children were reportedly living in the home, but were not in the home at the time of the search. Detectives called the Henderson County Department of Social Services.

Jonathan Zion Mills, 43, was charged with felony manufacturing marijuana, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver Schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony maintain a vehicle, dwelling, or place for controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Mills was released after posting a $24,200 bond.