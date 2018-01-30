Mom charged after toddler found in Easley

Related Coverage Mom of toddler found wandering streets in Easley located

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) — Police say a mother has been charged after her young daughter was found wandering the streets in Easley.

Teaunna A. Gantt, 23, has been charged with unlawful conduct towards a child, said Capt. Alex Greer with Easley Police Department.

The 3-year-old girl is in the custody of the S.C. Department of Social Services.

Police said the little girl was found near Ross Avenue and Preston Street around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Capt. Greer said police could not get information from the child who wouldn’t talk – not even to share her name.

Officers assumed they would hear from the girl’s parents or a guardian, but after receiving no word her photo was shared on social media.

Police made contact with the mother about five hours after the girl was found.

Capt. Greer said the child was left unattended while the mother was at work.

The case remains under investigation as of Tuesday morning.