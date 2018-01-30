NC police searching for suspect in violent armed robbery caught on camera

LOWELL, N.C. (WSPA) — Police are searching for a man in the violent armed robbery of a convenience store outside Charlotte.

It happened Sunday night at the Lowell Mini Mart and police want to apprehend the suspect before he hurts someone else.

Police say the suspect asked about cigarettes before pulling out a gun, placing one victim in a headlock and putting the gun to his head while a 4-year-old child witnessed it.

WSOC TV reports the little boy was there visiting his grandmother who works as a clerk at the store.

She told the news station the robber aimed the gun at the child and threatened to kill him before she grabbed the boy and put herself between the child and the suspect.

That’s when the robber reportedly hit her before trying to get into the cash register. Unable to take cash, police say the suspect made off with cigarettes.