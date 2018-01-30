Pets killed in Greenville house fire

GREENVILLE S.C. (WSPA) — Firefighters say two pets died in a fire that damaged a home.
Greenville City fire crews responded to a fire on Knollwood Lane around 2 a.m. Tuesday.
None of the people home at the time were injured, said Will Broscious with the Greenville City Fire Department.
Red Cross volunteers are helping three adults and a child who live at the house.
The fire was contained to a couple rooms in the house and remained under investigation, Broscious said.
He said there were no working smoke alarms in the house.