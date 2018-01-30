Pets killed in Greenville house fire

GREENVILLE S.C. (WSPA) — Firefighters say two pets died in a fire that damaged a home.

Greenville City fire crews responded to a fire on Knollwood Lane around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

None of the people home at the time were injured, said Will Broscious with the Greenville City Fire Department.

Red Cross volunteers are helping three adults and a child who live at the house.

The fire was contained to a couple rooms in the house and remained under investigation, Broscious said.

He said there were no working smoke alarms in the house.