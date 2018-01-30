Spartanburg Co. libraries hit by ransomware attack

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Public Libraries confirmed Tuesday night that they suffered a ransomware attack Monday morning impacting the library system’s ability to check out books.

Spartanburg County Librarian Todd Stephens said access to the system’s computers and wireless have been disabled for the past two days following the attack, but he said they hope to be back up on Friday.

“The key now is recovery and restore,” Stephens said.

He said the ransom demanded 3.6 to 3.8 bitcoins, which translates to over $35,000.

Stephens said the virus was sent out by email by the attacker in December, but said the email was opened recently by an employee at the library.

He said they are slowly bringing servers back up now and should be in full swing by the weekend.

In the meantime, SCPL said cardholders can use their downloadable apps and sites, such as Hoopla, Freegal, Overdrive, and Recorded Books Digital, on their smartphones or tablets.