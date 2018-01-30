Thousands without power in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Thousands of Greenville County residents woke to darkness on Tuesday morning.

Duke Energy reports about 4,800 customers are affected by outages as of 6:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Outages are mainly in the northern section of the county, including Marietta, Cleveland, Tigerville and Mount View areas.

According to the utility company, outages were reported around 5:30 a.m. Electricity is expected to be restored to most customers by 8:30 a.m.

A Duke Energy spokesman tells 7 News that he did not immediately know what caused the outage.