Help find school vandals in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Two people are being sought after a play area at James H. Hendrix Elementary School was damaged Sunday night.

According to Spartanburg County School District 2’s Facebook page, a truck was captured on surveillance video around 8 p.m. driving around in the field used by students to play on.

According to an incident report, before the truck left the property, it drove out into the grass by the playground and spun around several times.

School officials said the ground was wet and the truck did hundreds of dollars of damage to the field near the playground.

Use of the fields will be limited to students until repairs can be made.

“It is disappointing that anyone would intentionally cause damage to one of our schools. This field is used by the young students of Hendrix Elementary for all kinds of activities, and that will now be limited because of this vandalism. In Spartanburg District 2 we are like a big family, and we know that our community will not tolerate this. We hope that they will step up to help us identify whoever is responsible, or perhaps the perpetrators will see this video, take responsibility, and come forward on their own.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Jason Carroway with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office at 864-809-8135.