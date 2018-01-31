2 with confirmed multi-drug resistant TB related, in isolation

(WSPA) – Health officials in Northeast Georgia confirmed that the two people with cases of multi-drug resistant tuberculosis are family members.

We reported Tuesday that the Georgia Department of Public Health’s TB Program has been assisting with an investigation into the drug resistant TB in the North Health District, or District 2.

According to officials with the Georgia Department of Public Health, the two family members with confirmed tuberculosis are currently in home isolation.

The first case of multi-drug resistant TB was first diagnosed in mid-December of 2017 when the individual went to the hospital.

A third individuals is being evaluated at this time and the contact investigation is ongoing, according to health officials.

The Georgia Department of Public Health TB program has also reportedly notified the South Carolina Department of Health TB program about the cases of multi-drug resistant tuberculosis and the contact investigation.

On Tuesday, officials said DPH had notified hospital emergency departments and health care providers that may have seen patients from Hart, Franklin or Stephens counties, or nearby areas.

Health officials told us on average there are two cases of multi-drug resistant in Georgia confirmed every year.

Tuberculosis is a “disease caused by bacteria that are spread from person to person through the air. TB usually affects the lungs, but it can also affect other parts of the body, such as the brain, the kidneys, or the spine,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Sometimes drug-resistant TB occurs when bacteria become resistant to the drugs used to treat TB. This means that the drug can no longer kill the TB bacteria.”

“This is a proactive, precautionary step to screen individuals with signs and symptoms of TB, especially due to the number of influenza like illnesses that so many people are experiencing.”

DPH officials said the following are signs and symptoms that multi-drug resistant TB can include:

Prolonged cough

Coughing up blood or blood-stained mucus

Fever

Night sweats

Weight loss

Malaise

For more information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/tb/default.htm.