Area 3A Schools Remain Unhappy With Union Co. Reclassification

Area 3A schools remained unhappy Wednesday following the South Carolina High School League Executive Committee Appellate Panel’s 7-0 vote to maintain Union County’s reclassification from 4A to 3A beginning with the next school year.

Spartanburg County District Four Superintendent Raleigh Liston said his group is considering legal action as an option, noting that the primary complaint is that “a lack of due process” has occurred during Union County’s appeals process.

Union County appealed last summer’s announcement that they would remain in 4A, with the appropriate enrollment numbers to support such, lost in its initial attempt, but then won a 4-3 vote by the Appellate Panel.

According to reports, their primary complaint on remaining in 4A was based on their location being closer to neighboring 3A schools instead of those with whom they would have again been paired in a 4A region.

The protest by Liston’s group, which included schools in Spartanburg, Laurens, and Greenwood counties attending Wednesday’s meeting, led to the gathering and subsequetn repeat vote. Liston’s group had legal representation present.

Liston asserts that a lack of notification to the entrie SCHSL body of Union County’s appeals process, particuarly “no notification whatsoever” when they appeared before the Appellate Panel, means the lack of due process for other member schools.

A message was left with SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton for comment.