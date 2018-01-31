Body found along Greenville road, death investigation underway

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found along a Greenville roadside.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said in a release that the body was found around 3 a.m. Wednesday at 199 Church St.

It’s unknown when or where the victim died.

Sergeant Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the man’s body was discovered in a ditch with what appears to be at least one gunshot wound.

The man’s death has been ruled a homicide.

An autopsy is scheduled Wednesday.

This case is under investigation by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.