Boil water advisory for some customers near Chesnee

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Some customers in the Liberty Chesnee Fingerville Water District are being asked to boil their water until further notice, following a water main break on Wednesday.

According to a news release, the water main break resulted in some customers having low pressure and loss of water.

Repairs were expected to be finished by 9 p.m. Wednesday, but the water district is advising customers in the areas of Successful Way and on Bryant Road from US 221 to Successful Way to boil their water for at least one minute.