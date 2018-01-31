SC hospital adds temp. mobile unit during flu outbreak

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Due to an increase in patients during flu season, Palmetto Health Richland has added a temporary mobile medical unit to provide additional capacity.

The tent will be used to help expedite the discharge of patients, according to the hospital.

Palmetto Health says no medical treatment will happen inside the temporary unit.

The hospital will begin to use the unit on February 1.

The mobile unit is provided by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Midlands Public Healthcare Coalition.

The hospital has also put some visitor restrictions in place for visitors due to the flu outbreak.