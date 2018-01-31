Company expanding in Upstate to close Minnesota plant

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) – Freezer-maker Electrolux says it plans to close its plant in St. Cloud by the end of 2019, a move that will affect about 900 employees.

Electrolux spokeswoman Eloise Hale tells WJON-AM that all the impacted employees will be eligible for jobs elsewhere in the company. The company says it will invest $500 million in two other facilities in Springfield, Tennessee and in Anderson, South Carolina.

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says it is never easy to hear about a company closing down, but says the two-year notice should help workers find new employment.

The St. Cloud website lists Electrolux among the top five employers in the city.

In May 2017, South Carolina officials announced that Electrolux was investing $200 million in its Anderson plant. A spokesperson for the company told 7 News that job growth was not anticipated. She said the investment would be used to expand the manufacturing and warehousing.

–WSPA contributed to this report.