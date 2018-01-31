Gamecocks Have Dispute With Another Team Called Tigers

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk said Tiger women’s basketball players were spit on and had racial slurs yelled at them during their 64-54 loss to No. 7 South Carolina on Sunday.

Sterk made his comments Tuesday during an interview with KTGR radio in Columbia, Missouri.

Sterk went on to blame South Carolina coach Dawn Staley for promoting a hostile atmosphere and said “it’s unfortunate that she felt she had to do that.”

South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner put out a statement saying a review found “no confirmation” of the alleged behavior directed at the visiting team occurring.

A team spokesperson said Staley would have no immediate comment. She’s schedule to talk Wednesday in preparation for Thursday’s game with No. 1 UConn.

