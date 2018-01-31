Gas leak in Greer, Plastic Omnium evacuated

GREER, SC (WSPA) – There is a gas leak and evacuation at Plastic Omnium in Greer, according to the Greer Fire Dept.
It happened before around 12:30 p.m. on Genoble Rd. near Robinson Rd.
The line has been secured and there is no active leak.
