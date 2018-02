CLINTON, SC (WSPA) – Clinton Department of Public Safety officials confirmed they are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to the City of Clinton’s Facebook post, police are asking for the public’s help in finding Tiffany Grace Kernells.

Kernells was described as being 5-foot-8 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds.

According to the post, she could possibly be with her boyfriend, Isaac Miller.

Anyone with information is asked to call 833-7512.